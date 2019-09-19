‘It’s rare’: Love Island’s Greg O’ Shea shares his traditional dating tips

Love Island’s Greg O’ Shea is a single man after (reportedly) dumping Amber Gill via text earlier this month. The Irishman quickly went from being heralded as the nation’s hero to being called a snake, but the backlash hasn’t stopped him.

The Love Island star has landed a host of gigs, including a presenting role on RTÉ 2FM.

He recently joined RTÉ at the National Ploughing Championships to chat about life after Love Island and even shared his dating advice with the public.

The reality star stressed that he hates online dating and stressed that he’d never use them so you can bid farewell to your hopes of seeing him pop up on Tinder.

He told RTÉ, “One big one, for me anyway, is to stay away from the online apps – Tinder, Bumble and all that – and just meet someone organically.”

Greg stressed that meeting someone in person is far better than searching for love online. He encouraged the public to go back to traditional dating methods, like walking up to someone at a bar or asking someone for their number in a coffee shop.

“It’s very rare to walk up to a woman nowadays and actually strike up a conversation and ask her on a date so that’s what I’d say to everyone,” he told the audience.

We can’t imagine many people will turn to Greg for dating advice, especially after how he played a game and mistreated queen Amber.