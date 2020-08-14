Love Island’s, Camilla Thurlow, shows off her 29-week baby bump

Love Island star, Camilla Thurlow, looks absolutely stunning as she shows off her adorable baby bump. In her latest Instagram post she’s with her smiling boyfriend, Jamie Jewitt, wearing a mixed animal-print, camisole dress, cradling her little bump.

The caption on the post reads, “Can't decide if Jamie's new do is his first Dad haircut or him trying to shave off a few years… either way I like it #29weeks”.

Camilla’s fans were quick to show their support, one saying “Probably a bit of both but looking good!”.

Camilla has also been smashing it with the maternity style lately, continuing to post photos of herself throughout the summer in outfits which accentuate her growing bump. The couple announced their pregnancy to the world via an endearingly cheesy video posted to Camilla’s Instagram page on May 17, where the couple showed how their own family and friends were told the big news.

Since her baby news reveal, Camilla has been keeping busy, promoting her debut book, Not The Type, which is due to be available from August 20. The book is said to be a memoir of an extraordinary life, and a script for living one's life to the full.

Although often an engaging reflection on life, landmines and Love Island, this is also a book about learning to confront one's own anxieties in a world dominated by celebrity culture and social media – and on being a woman in what is still too often a man's world.

Not The Type sounds like an enlightening and empowering must-read, and we can't wait to get our hands on it!