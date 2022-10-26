Love Island’s Andrew surprises Tasha with heartwarming tattoo

Andrew Le Page has been setting an extremely high standard for boyfriend goals!

The Love Island star has surprised his girlfriend, Tasha Ghouri, with a heartwarming tattoo to showcase his love for her.

The former Islanders, who finished in fourth place in this year’s final, have already got a set of matching tattoos. A few weeks after leaving the infamous villa in August, the pair revealed that they had decided to get matching rose illustrations. Andrew got his tattoo on his hand, while Tasha placed hers just below her cochlear implant.

Now, Andrew has surprised his girlfriend with an additional tattoo – an illustration of a cochlear implant, wrapped within a hand that is showcasing the British Sign Language symbol for “I love you”.

This afternoon, Tasha took to Twitter to show off her boyfriend’s new design, and to express her delight.

“So Andrew came home and surprised me with his new tattoo, I actually can’t even!!!!!!!”, the 24-year-old dancer exclaimed. “How beautiful”.

Tasha went on to explain to her followers why it means so much to her. “It’s ‘ily’ in BSL with my cochlear implant wrapped around,” she gushed.

Credit: Tasha Ghouri Twitter

Andrew also couldn’t wait to share his new design with his Instagram fans. “New tattoo which has a special meaning,” the 27-year-old estate agent wrote.

Since revealing the special tattoo, Andrew and Tasha have been receiving an influx of support for their beautiful declaration of love.

“Oh wowwww,” penned fellow Love Island star Indiyah Polack, who finished in third place in this year’s final.

“Oh my word!! This is so beautiful!! Genuinely so thoughtful,” commented one fan.

“Wow! That boy adores you Tasha,” wrote another. “You’re very lucky.”

During her time on Love Island, Tasha was extremely open about her cochlear implant, and what it means to be a person living with deafness, or, as she likes to call it, her ‘superpower’.

We’re glad that Tasha loves Andrew’s new tattoo – it’s a very meaningful one!