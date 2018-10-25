Love Island stars wish late co-star Sophie Gradon birthday wishes

Today marks the birthday of late Love Island star Sophie Gradon.

Her former co-stars and close friends are posting sweet birthday messages in her honour.

Zara Holland, who appeared on the reality tv show with Sophie in 2016, shared a touching post on her Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Baby Girl. I think about you every day, love you so much,” she said.

“My thought are with your beautiful family today.”

The model would have turned 33-years-old today, and her loved ones continue to grieve the gorgeous girl’s loss.

Co-star Rachel Fenton also posted a photo of the birthday girl, reminiscing on all the fond memories they shared together.

“Happy birthday Soph”, she shared. “[You are] so missed.”

Olivia Bowen and Scott Thomas also wrote fondly of their beloved friend.

“Happy birthday to a beautiful angel in the sky. Love and thoughts are with you, your family and friends,” said Olivia.

Happy birthday to a beautiful angel in the sky. Love & thoughts are with you, your family and friends. — Olivia Bowen (@OliviaDBuck) October 25, 2018

And Scott shared Zara’s tribute, saying: “Happy bday Soph”.

Katie Salmon chose to remember Sophie as her happiest self, sharing a smiling selfie of the model.

"Happy birthday, beautiful," she wrote. "I hope wherever you are you're at peace and celebrating wavy. Sending all my love above today".

During her time on Love Island, Sophie was coupled up with Thomas Powell. Devastated by her passing, the tv personality shared an important message earlier this month.

“Today is a very special day…mental health awareness day…but this shouldn’t be one day of the year, it should be every single day”, he wrote.

He posted a photo of him and Sophie smiling at one another.

“This amazing woman taught a lot of us that it is okay not to be okay. If anyone is struggling, remember, you are not alone, you are stronger than you think.”

Today, close friends are honouring the tragic passing of Sophie, and reminding us how important it is to raise awareness for those dealing with mental health issues.