Love Island’s Jordan Hames slams Anna Vakili’s ‘fame-hungry’ sister

Love Island star Anna Vakili has defended her sister after her ex Jordan Hames implied that Mandi was desperate to become famous.

The 29-year-old pharmacist jumped to her sister's defence after the model slated her for being fame-hungry.

"Facts," he commented below a meme making fun at Mandi's frequent nights out with Anna, winner Amber Gill and her fellow Love Island girls.

Anna slammed her ex in the comments section, writing below;

"We were always close and went everywhere together before and she's doing the exact same thing on the Instagram that she was doing before love island, how is that trying to be famous?

"Poor you, don't you have enough going on for you to sit and comment on my sister?" Mandi also referred to Jordan as "this big hater" before Anna blasted trolls in her Instagram stories.

"All this s**t about my sister being a 'clout chaser' or 'trying to be famous' is obviously from people that don't have a close relationship with their family or have family values," she wrote.

"Me and my sister have always been close and always went everywhere together from school, uni and work. So nothing has changed I just take her with me to events that are FULL of influencers with less followers than her," Anna continued.

"I am so lucky and blessed to have this relationship with my sister that even if I lasted a day in that villa or had nothing to my name, I have something money or fame can't buy and that's REAL LOVE and FAMILY around me. Keep hating you're the ones making her 'FAMOUS'."

Love Island winner Amber spends many of her nights out with Mandi, and has recently moved in with best friend Anna after Greg O'Shea dumped her by text five weeks after they won the show.

In response to a troll who claimed Anna and Mandi weren't letting Amber heal from her heartbreak, she wrote: "This woman is the best friend I could ever wish for she supports me 100 percent.

"She has made me feel so good over these past few days and these comments need to stop. I'm happy so why's everyone else so bothered. She's trying to make me happy not you," Amber added.

