Love Island: All Stars fans react to first look at Harriett’s return

Harriett Blackmore is about to make an explosive return to the Love Island villa!

At the end of last night’s episode of Love Island: All Stars, viewers were shocked when it was announced that Harriett will be joining the cast lineup this week.

Harriett initially found fame on last summer’s season of Love Island. The bombshell caused plenty of drama in the villa, and ultimately left the show in a romance with co-star Ronnie Vint.

Credit: Instagram

However, the pair’s relationship did not last long, and they split just weeks after leaving the villa. Then, during Love Island: All Stars last week, Olivia Hawkins claimed that Ronnie had been messaging her behind Harriett’s back, but Ronnie argued that the couple were never “exclusive”.

Now, following recent revelations, Love Island producers have released a first look at Harriett’s surprise return in tonight’s episode!

The trailer initially showcases the first bombshell of the episode, series 10 alum Montel McKenzie, entering the villa. However, Montel doesn’t have long to get to know his fellow Islanders, as the group are then tasked with a kissing challenge.

The teaser reveals each boy sporting an eye mask and noise-cancelling headphones, as every girl takes a turn to kiss each of the boys.

Unbeknownst to the boys, a second bombshell interrupts the middle of the challenge, as series 11 star Harriett returns to the villa.

The girls are shocked to see the 24-year-old joining the cast, and the trailer ends with Ronnie being completely unaware – for now – that his ex has entered the villa.

Following the explosive first glimpse, many Love Island viewers have been taking to Instagram to express their delight at Harriett’s return.

“Exes bringing drama? Popcorn ready,” one fan commented.

“I JUST LOVE THIS SHOW. This is what we've been waiting for!” another exclaimed.

“They’ve smashed it with Harriett’s return,” a third fan added.

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.