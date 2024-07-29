Love is Blind’s Bliss & Zack detail daughter turning 3 months old

Bliss Poureetezadi and her husband Zack Goytowski are celebrating a very special milestone for their baby girl.

The Love is Blind stars, who met and tied the knot during Season 4 of the hit Netflix series, welcomed their daughter into the world in April of this year.

As the pair mark their little one turning three months old, Zack has opened up about how their ‘lives have changed’ since the birth of their first child, Galileo.

The reality star took to Instagram to share a collection of photos of him and Bliss with Galileo to his 583K followers, while sharing an insight into their journey as new parents.

He captioned the post, “Three months. Can you believe it? Galileo’s growing so fast. Every night, during our late-night feedings, her wide, inquisitive eyes meet mine, and in those moments, I feel like the luckiest man alive”.

“This week was particularly special, filled with new milestones. Bliss took Galileo for a walk with her mother, and our daughter let out her very first belly laugh. Though I missed that precious first laugh, which stung a bit, Bliss captured it on video for me”.

“Every giggle, every new sound she makes, is a little piece of magic. Leo’s babbling has become so frequent now that it’s starting to feel like we’re having conversations with her. Her sweet, nonsensical sounds fill me with joy every day”.

Zack continued, “Adding to the lively atmosphere, our niece and nephew came to visit us this week. Their laughter and playful shouts fill the air each morning. Seeing them run around, I can’t help but imagine Galileo joining in their games one day”.

“I can almost see her tiny hands reaching out to help build castles from cushions and forts from blankets. The thought of her laughter mingling with theirs, her tiny hands helping to build imaginary worlds, is a vision that fills me with hope”.

“Reflecting on our last three months, I’m struck by how much our lives have changed, how much richer and fuller they’ve become. Galileo has brought a new dimension to our world, a depth of love and joy we never knew was possible”.

The new dad closed off by saying. “Each day brings new challenges and new joys, and I’m grateful for every single one of them. The world is beginning to make sense again, and Bliss and I are finding our rhythm”.