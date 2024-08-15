Love Is Blind’s Alexa and Brennon Lemieux welcome first child

The Love Is Blind family just got a little bit bigger!

Alexa and Brennon Lemieux have announced the arrival of their first child together. The couple are now parents to a bouncing baby girl.

Their little one is the second baby to be born out of a Love Is Blind marriage, following the birth of Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi’s daughter Galileo in April.

Alexa and Brennon – who met and tied the knot on the third series of the Netflix reality show – recently took to social media to confirm their baby joy. In a joint post, the proud parents shared three beautiful snaps of themselves cradling their baby girl at home.

"Our perfect daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, born July 31, 2024," the new parents penned in their joint post.

"She has mommy’s hair and daddy’s dimples and we couldn’t be more in love," they added sweetly.

Following their wonderful news, many of Alexa and Brennon's fellow Love Is Blind stars have been taking to their comments section to express their congratulations.

"Awwww love love love! Congrats to you all! She is perfect!!" exclaimed Chelsea Griffin Appiah.

"Yayayayay she’s here!!! congrats so happy for you," replied Giannina Gibelli.

"Awww yayy!! Congratulations!! So happy for you!" added Lydia Velez Gonzalez.

Love Is Blind viewers were delighted earlier this year, when Alexa and Brennon revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

On January 31, Alexa and Brennon shared their baby news with a photoshoot of them with a fake newspaper, displaying the headline: “Baby Lemieux Coming 2024”.

However, in a later post to Instagram, Alexa confessed that they had struggled to conceive and subsequently underwent IUI treatment. In a video montage, the 29-year-old showcased multiple clips of herself enduring the fertility treatment.

“Doctor after doctor told me I was completely healthy and there was no explanation as to why I wasn’t getting pregnant,” Alexa explained in her caption, noting that she struggled through “a year and a half and two failed IUI treatments.”

She added: “They say when you least expect it, it will happen. This journey has been one of the hardest things I have ever been through, but it was worth the wait.”