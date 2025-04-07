Love Is Blind stars react as Amber & Matt Barnett welcome first child

The Love Is Blind family just got a little bit bigger!

Amber and Matt Barnett have announced the safe arrival of their first child together.

The couple, who met and tied the knot during the first season of the hit Netflix series, initially confirmed their pregnancy on October 8. The reality stars are now parents to a bouncing baby girl.

Credit: Amber Barnett / Instagram

Amber and Matt took to social media last night to share the exciting news of their baby joy. On her Instagram page, Amber decided to post a sweet snap of her hand, along with Matt’s, wrapped around their newborn after her birth.

“Baby Barnett has arrived and is more perfect than anything I could’ve dreamed. If you hadn’t guessed yet, Baby B is a She and I literally still can’t believe the hospital let us take her home and that she is actually ours,” the 33-year-old penned in her caption, confirming that she welcomed a daughter.

Amber then went on to praise her husband for his support, writing: “It may be the hormones but @barnettisblind and our baby girl have my heart so full I can hardly function, I hope this feeling never goes away.”

Meanwhile, proud dad Matt shared the news on Instagram with a photo of their little one’s feet.

“Promoted from daddy to dad #girldad,” the 34-year-old teased in his caption.

Following the Barnetts' wonderful news, many of their fellow Love Is Blind stars have since been sending their well-wishes.

“We can’t wait to meet her!!!" replied Cameron Hamilton, who also married his wife Lauren during the first season of Love Is Blind.

“Congratulations!! Hope you are doing great!” commented season five’s Lydia Velez Gonzalez.

“How exciting!! Congratulations,” added season six star Amy Cortés.

Amber and Matt’s little one is the third baby to be born from a Love Is Blind marriage. Season four’s Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi celebrated their daughter Galileo's birth last April, while season three’s Alexa and Brennon Lemieux welcomed their baby girl Vienna last July.