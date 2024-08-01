Louise Thompson reveals she spent first night alone in two years

Louise Thompson has revealed that she spent her first night home alone since the birth of her son.

The former Made in Chelsea star welcomed Leo into the world in November 2021 with her partner Ryan Libbey.

Admitting it was ‘quite big’ for her to spend the night alone without Ryan or Leo, Louise shared an insight into how her evening went.

On Instagram, Thompson unveiled photos to her 1.5M followers of her and her reality star brother Sam, who is also her next door neighbour.

In the caption of the post, Louise wrote, “This is my first night at home alone without Ryan, Without Leo, Without Ryan AND Leo together in 2 1/2 years. Quite big”.

“I was actually revelling in excitement knowing I could have an evening to myself. Pining after some peace and quiet… and then Sam turned up and burped in my face. Then we got stuck into a Thompson style Adhd chat”.

“Oh the joys of a ‘live photo’ getting to re-live these magical experiences. Now you know why we fortified the house with a 5m fence”.

She went on to confess, “On a serious note I feel vvvvVVVVvvv grateful (and safe) because I get to live near or next to so many of my close family members. That safety has saved my butt on a number of occasions”.

“Before Sam left my house he actually got his phone out and showed me that he’s called me every single day over the past month. We literally went through his phone records as proof. I had no idea”.

Louise then added, “I felt happy, loved and honoured, especially given he’s the busiest bloody boy I know!! Dw, I’m learning to pick up. I’ve even taken myself off ‘do not disturb’”.

Ahead of Ryan and Leo going on a trip, Louise shared a clip of her packing her son’s bag on her Stories yesterday.

As she explained that the dad-and-son duo were going to visit Leo’s grandparents, Louise stated, “Spent the morning packing for the peanut who is going away for 5 days and it ended up in a costume trying on session”.