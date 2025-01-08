Lisa Kudrow reveals surprising note she found from Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow has revealed that she recently found an unexpected note from her late friend and co-star, Matthew Perry.

Lisa and Matthew starred together for a decade in the beloved sitcom Friends. In October 2023, it was announced that Matthew had been found dead at his home in Los Angeles, at the age of 54.

Since her friend’s sudden passing, Lisa has been regularly reminiscing on her memories with Matthew, and also recently revealed that she has started watching Friends for the very first time, as a way to pay tribute to him.

Now, the actress – who is best known for her role as Phoebe Buffay on Friends – has shared that she discovered a note from Matthew, hidden inside a gift that he gave to her after the show's finale in 2004.

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show this week, the 61-year-old was asked about a cookie time jar that was kept on the Friends set, and that she now has in her home.

"Matthew gave that to me at the end of our last episode,” Lisa explained, before going on to detail the surprising discovery that she made after her co-star’s passing.

"I had recently found the note that he had in it for me. I hadn't opened it up or looked inside of it. But yeah, he did. He had a note in there and I forgot about it,” she stated, adding that “timing is everything."

Lisa had previously confirmed in another interview that she was in possession of the cookie time jar. Matthew had gifted it to her to commemorate an early episode of Friends, when Lisa had accidentally assumed the jar was a clock.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2020, Lisa shared that Matthew gave it to her when “we were laughing hysterically and crying, because it was the end [of the show].”

Lisa added: "The first thing I asked was, 'This is so nice. Did you get permission?' I mean, my car used to get searched every night when I left [the set]."