Linda Nolan dies aged 65 after battling breast cancer for decades

The death has been announced of former singer Linda Nolan.

The star’s manager, Dermot McNamara, has confirmed that Linda passed away earlier today (January 15) following a battle with pneumonia. Linda had been struggling with ill health for the past two decades, due to cancer.

A statement on her passing read: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist.”

"Over the weekend, Linda was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and admitted with double pneumonia. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, she went into a coma and into end-of-life care, surrounded by her devoted family,” it continued.

"At around 10.20am on Wednesday January 15, she passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments, aged 65,” the statement confirmed.

"Linda’s legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment. She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others,” Linda’s manager penned.

“Her family kindly ask for privacy at this difficult time, while they and Linda’s friends grieve the loss of an extraordinary woman,” the statement concluded.

In 2017, the hit singer was told that she had a secondary tumour in her hip, caused by her breast cancer diagnosis in 2005. The disease later spread to her liver and brain. In August of last year, Linda revealed that her cancer treatment had stopped working.

Speaking to The Mirror at the time, Linda admitted: “I sobbed when my consultant first told me. I know so many people are suffering and going through things, but I thought, just for once, could cancer just leave me alone? My heart sank.”

Linda first found fame in the 1970s with her fellow sisters – Anne, Coleen, Denise, Bernie and Maureen – when they formed the band The Nolans. They went on to sell 30 million records, such as I'm In The Mood For Dancing.

During her battle with cancer, Linda helped to raise over £20 million for numerous charities, including the Irish Cancer Society and Samaritans.

Linda’s agent has confirmed that “details of a celebration of Linda’s remarkable life will be shared in due course."