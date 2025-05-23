Disney announces official release date for The Devil Wears Prada 2

We finally have an update on The Devil Wears Prada 2!

In July of last year, it was initially reported that Disney had commissioned a long-awaited sequel for the 2006 hit, The Devil Wears Prada.

The beloved film follows journalism graduate Andy (played by Anne Hathaway) as she lands a job at prestigious fashion magazine Runway, as a personal assistant to its editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep).

Credit: 20th Century Fox

The film, which also starred Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, grossed over $326 million during its original release, and many fans have since been pleading for a sequel.

Now, almost 20 years after the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada, Disney has finally confirmed that a film sequel is on its way, and that it already has a release date!

It has been revealed that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to be released in just one year’s time, on May 1, 2026.

Credit: 20th Century Fox

A cast list has yet to be announced, but it is expected that Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt will be reprising their respective roles as Miranda Priestly and Emily Charlton.

The rumoured plot of The Devil Wears Prada is set to follow Miranda as she struggles with her career, amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing. To make matters worse, she is also forced to reunite with Emily, who is now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising that Miranda desperately needs.

In December, Emily Blunt took the opportunity to subtly respond to the speculation that she would be stepping back into the world of The Devil Wears Prada.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Red Sea International Film Festival, the 42-year-old teased: “There [are] rumblings. There is stuff churning around, but I don’t know if I can confirm anything. But we would all be delighted [to return].”

Meanwhile, Stanley Tucci stated to Variety in January: “I know they’re working on it. If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information. Otherwise, I’ll go to the actor’s prison or something. [The original] was one of the best experiences ever."