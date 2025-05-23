TOWIE’s Ella Rae Wise speaks out about her split from Dan Edgar

Ella Rae Wise has given a rare insight into her split from Dan Edgar.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex sparked speculation last December that she was in a relationship with Dan, with the pair choosing to rekindle their on-again-off-again romance.

Ella and Dan initially started dating each other in February 2024, before choosing to split for the first time three months later.

However, despite their recent reunion, Ella confirmed to her Celebrity Big Brother castmates last month that the couple had split again, shortly before she joined the show.

Now, the reality star has chosen to open up about the cause of her split from Dan.

In an interview with MailOnline, the 24-year-old was asked to share her thoughts on her breakup.

“I'd known about going on the show for a while and honestly thought I was going in with a happy relationship,” Ella admitted.

“But things happened behind closed doors that I couldn't get over. For once, I put myself first,” she explained further.

The reality star then went on to confirm that there is no animosity between the former couple.

“Nothing bad happened, there was no cheating or anything, and we still speak. In fact, we messaged the other day. I hope we stay friends,” she detailed.

Ella also reflected on the moment that she broke down in tears on Celebrity Big Brother, when discussing her recent split from Dan.

“It took a lot of courage for me to be open up and vulnerable about my relationship on the show. I was very emotional but honest about how I felt at the time,” she recalled.

“I also didn't know what was happening outside the show and what he was saying, so it took a lot for me to be so open on TV, where everyone will have an opinion,” Ella added.