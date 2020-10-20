Recipe: Utterly delicious Bounty Bar Biscuits

Now that we're all in our second lockdown, it's time to revisit those tried and tested hobbies which helped us through the first time around.

For us, and the rest of the world, that means getting back to baking. Instead of banana bread though, we highly recommend whipping up a delicious batch of these scrumptious Bounty Bar Biscuits.

They're soft, chewy, and stuffed with Bounty Bars, what could be more satisfying?

Makes 15

Ingredients:

280g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 ½ tsp corn flour

½ tsp salt

170g unsalted butter, melted

150g light brown sugar, loosely packed

100g granulated sugar

1 large egg + 1 egg yolk

2 tsp vanilla extract

10 mini Bounty Bars, chopped

Topping

60g dark chocolate chips (or pure chocolate, or semi-sweet chocolate chips)

¼ tsp vegetable oil

Method:

Toss together the flour, baking soda, corn flour and salt in a large bowl. Set aside.

In a medium size bowl, whisk the melted butter, brown sugar, and white sugar together until no sugar lumps remain.

Whisk in the egg, then the egg yolk. Finally, whisk in the vanilla.

Pour the wet ingredients in with the dry and mix together with a large spoon or spatula. The dough will be very soft.

Fold in the Bounty Bars.

Cover the dough and chill for 2 hours or over-night.

Take the dough out of the refrigerator and allow it to slightly soften at room temperature for 10 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 160°C / 325°F / Gas mark 3.

Line two large baking tray with greaseproof paper and set aside.

Roll the dough into balls, about 3 tablespoons each.

Roll the cookie dough balls to be higher rather than wide, to ensure the cookies will bake up to be thick.

Put 8 balls of dough onto prepared tray and bake 11-12 minutes. The cookies will look very soft and under-baked when you remove from the oven. They will continue to cook on the baking tray as they cool.

Keep them on the baking tray for at least 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack.

Melt the dark chocolate chips and vegetable oil in a small bowl in the microwave.

Dip each cookie into the chocolate to coat half of the cookie and serve with a large glass of milk for messy dunking.