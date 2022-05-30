5 handy tips to help you pack light for your summer getaway

Summer is fast approaching which means you’re probably thinking of booking a holiday. Whether it’s two weeks in the sun, a city break or a staycation, packing can be one of the most stressful things about going on holiday. Making sure you can fit everything into your hand luggage is no joke! I don’t know about you but if I can get away with not having to check in a big bag, I will. More money to enjoy on your holiday, right?

So, if you’re not sure where to start when it comes to packing light, then we have all the top tips you need to make sure you don’t go over your bag’s weight limit or end up with not enough outfits for your time away. Check out our list below to make packing easier so you can focus on planning your holiday and not worry about whether your suitcase will close or not!

Roll your clothes

Folding your clothes neatly might seem like the logical way to go about packing your suitcase but with that method, you will run out of space very quickly. Instead, roll your clothes tightly to make them as small as possible.

Wear your bulky items

We all want to look cute as we jet-off at the airport, but it’s much smarter to wear your bulkier items to the airport so you don’t need to worry about packing them in your suitcase at all. It could be as simple as wearing runners instead of sandals because they would take up a lot more room in your bag otherwise.

If you’re going to a colder climate, wear your jacket at the airport. We know it can be a bit annoying at airport security but you’ll save so much space in your case because of it. Plus, aeroplanes can be so chilly so at least you’ll be comfortable on the plane!

Use travel-sized products

Bringing miniature toiletries and accessories is the best way to save space and money for your travels. Instead of having to buy full-sized products at the airport or at your destination country, use miniature bottles and store your favourite skin, hair and beauty products in them.

Bringing a travel-sized hairbrush and a select amount of make-up brushes saves so much space too! We love the look of Blank Canvas’ travel brushes. The newly revamped One-Stop range has been developed to take the stress out of choosing what brushes to bring away with you.

The convenient One-Stop range by Blank Canvas simplifies make-up brushes ensuring you have all of the brushes you need to create gorgeous holiday looks. With over 155 make-up brushes in the complete Blank Canvas range, the One-Stop collection consists of the best selling Blank Canvas brushes from each category bundled together. They include:

Pack versatile outfits

It is so tempting to pack loads of fabulous clothes for every day of your holiday with a different outfit for the morning and evening of your holiday, but that really is a lot of unnecessary clothes with some you probably won’t even end up wearing.

Dresses are your best friend because they can be dressed up or dressed down and make up a full outfit with only one item! For example, bring an oversized shirt that you can use as a cover-up over a bikini, as well as wearing it tucked into shorts, or wear it on its own as a dress. One item, used for a variety of outfits!

Don’t bring lots of contrasting patterns on tops and shorts or skirts and instead, bring clothes that you can easily coordinate with other items you’ve packed so you can make multiple outfits out of only a couple of items.

Make use of space

Our favourite hack for packing is using up all of the space you can inside your suitcase. A great way to do this is by using your shoes.

If you’re packing a pair of trainers, pumps or boots, use the space inside them to pack away your socks and underwear. It’s a great way to use up empty space.