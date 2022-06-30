Recipes: These are our favourite desserts to make all summer long

Now that our lives have mostly returned to normal, we’ve found that the days are really getting away from us more than ever before. Our to-do lists are endless and our calendars are jam-packed leaving very little time for anything else — especially self-care!

During the pandemic, baking became somewhat of a refuge for so many people. Mastering sourdough, learning the art of working with yeast and perfecting our banana bread recipes became a source of pure joy and escapism.

That’s why I’m truly excited to get back in the kitchen on these warm, bright summer evenings and try my hand at a delicious new recipe or two!

Here’s a round-up of our favourite, summery dessert recipes if any of you have the baking bug now too.

Quick & Easy Banoffee Pie

Requiring just six simple ingredients, this basic recipe is perfect for any last-minute dinner parties or back garden BBQs.

Fresh Strawberry No-Bake Cheesecake

It’s strawberry season right now, so make sure to pick up a couple of punnets of juicy Wexford strawberries and make this delectable cheesecake.

Summer Berry & Pistachio Pavlova

A show-stopper summer dessert. For extra convenience, the meringue can be prepared ahead of time and it can be freshly assembled just as you are ready to serve

Crème Pots with Seasonal Berries

If you’re a fan of Crème Brûlée then this is such a scrumptious twist on that classic French recipe.

Summer Fruit & Orange Tart

If you have an abundance of summer berries that you don’t know what to do with then this is the recipe for you. It’s such a sweet and summery dessert that’s sure to impress any dinner guest.

Iced Lemon Squares

Lemon is one of our favourite summer flavours. We love the sour, zesty tang which perfectly complement any sweet bake. These lemon squares are ideal for garden parties or afternoon tea.

Strawberry Puff Stacks

Another excellent way of using up those seasonal strawberries. With just three ingredients, you can have a seriously satisfying dessert in no time at all!

Key Lime Pie

Key lime pie is a classic American dessert that originated in Florida and is becoming increasingly popular in Ireland and the UK. Its tangy freshness is perfect for a summer’s day.

Coffee Panna Cotta with Chocolate Sauce

If you’re looking for something slightly more challenging then this recipe is a must! The creamy texture from the Panna Cotta pairs beautifully with the rich chocolate sauce.

Berry Ripple Ice Cream

Yes, luxury ice cream, gelato and sorbet has become very accessible lately, but still nothing beats a tub of fresh, homemade ice cream, made with your very own hands.

Lemon Meringue Pie

This beautiful dessert is such a summer staple and ticks all the boxes. Lemon, pasty and meringue — what’s not to love?

Classic Custard Tart

This classic buttery creamy filling is delicious and easy to make for a gathering. Plus, you can dress it up and decorate it with whatever you like. Berries and cream, caramel and toasted nuts, chocolate ganache — the options are endless!