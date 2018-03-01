Like it or not, we should really throw away lipstick after we’ve been sick

As if being sick wasn't bad enough, it now seems the we may have to part ways with some of our favourite beauty products if we want to prevent the illness form reoccurring.

Sure, a a little bit of lippy and a lashing of mascara might make us feel better when we're in the depths of a bad dose, but when you consider the amount of germs that could be living in your cosmetics collection, you might want to consider ditching the makeup if you don't fancy having to dispose of some of your favourite products.

According to The Independent, Morgan Statt, a health and safety investigator for consumersafety.org, confirmed there a multiple health risks associated with using makeup while we're poorly.

And while most cosmetics can harbour germs, it seems that out beloved lipsticks are the worst offender.

“You should absolutely dispose of any lip products after you’ve been sick," says Statt.

“Your lip linings are a natural gateway to your respiratory tract which puts you at an additional risk of infection and illness.”

But wait, all hope is not lost!

If you really can't bring yourself to bin your favourite lippy, you can salvage it by cutting off the top and disinfecting the tube with rubbing alcohol.

But, if you are really concerned about germs, Morgan says that dumping the product is the best option.