Lidl are selling fruity flavoured gins just in time for summer

Great news gin-lovers! Lidl are launching a delicious range of fruity flavoured gins for summer and you’ll need to try them all!

Now that restrictions have relaxed and we can meet outdoors for BBQs, picnics and even small weddings, it feels like summer is finally be’gin’ing.

To help you celebrate the arrival of the long awaited summer season, Lidl is launching a vegan-friendly, fruity flavoured summer gin range that measures up to even the most well-known beverage brands despite prices starting at just €14.99.

Available in all 168 Lidl Ireland stores nationwide from today, Thursday May 27, the must-try selection includes Lidl’s sweet and summery Hortus Orange & Passionfruit Gin (€21.99, 70cl), refreshing Hortus Citrus Garden Gin (€21.99, 70cl), a crisp Hortus Rhubarb and Ginger Gin Liqueur (€14.99, 50cl) and the classic raspberry and blackberry-infused Hortus Premium Pink Gin (€19.99, 70cl), offering all you need to elevate your summer drinks menu and dazzle your al fresco dinner guests.

To add a touch of theatrics to your tipple, channel your inner mixologist and create a tropical rainbow in a glass with a colour-transitioning cocktail using Lidl’s Hortus Violet & Blackberry Gin (€21.99, 70cl) – the latest Tik Tok trend!

Bursting with summer flavours, this delicious yet easy-to-make multi-coloured cocktail is sure to become your signature summer serve. To get you started, here’s a delectable recipe for Lidl’s Lavender Lemonade Elixir featuring their Hortus Violet & Blackberry Gin.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

2oz Hortus Violet & Blackberry Gin

1 Tbsp Dried Lavender

½ Cup Water

½ Cup Highgate Fayre Squeezy Clear Honey

2oz Deluxe Sparkling Sicilian Lemonade

Crushed Ice

Lavender Sprig (optional)

Method:

To make the lavender syrup, bring ½ cup water to boil in a small saucepan. Remove from the heat and stir in 1 tbsp dried lavender and ½ cup Highgate Fayre Squeezy Clear Honey until completely dissolved. Then leave to sit for approx. 30 minutes or until room temperature.

Strain the syrup mixture using a sieve and place to the side. Leftover syrup can be stored in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Fill a glass with crushed ice.

Use a cocktail shaker to shake 2oz Deluxe Sparkling Sicilian Lemonade and 1oz of the syrup with ice and strain into the glass.

Layer 2oz Hortus Violet & Blackberry Gin on top and add more crushed ice.

Garnish with a lavender sprig (optional)