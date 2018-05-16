Liam Payne reveals One Direction fame "nearly killed" him

The idea of being famous, living their lavish lifestyle, being adored by fans and being paid an eye-watering amount for posting a picture, is for many, THE DREAM.

However, before you take a shot at the limelight, you might want to consider that the reality of being a celebrity and the image we are sold of the life of the rich and famous doesn't live up to the real world.

The former One Direction band member, Liam Payne reveals that fame hasn’t been smooth-sailing and about his life post-hiatus, in a very honest chat for Mental Health Awareness Week.

The dad-of-one to baby Bear, has opened up about the darker side of his success with KISS FM for their ‘Where’s Your Head At?’ campaign.

“When the band started our break I struggled with the idea of becoming famous again, it scared the living daylights out of me. Because the last time it nearly killed me, frankly,” said Liam very honestly.

Speaking of how he managed the challenging situation, Liam added:

“So I had to figure out a way to make it work for me – rather than me work for it.”

The conversation soon turned to how the boy band member deals with his life being splashed all over media and it seems his sense of humour has become his coping mechanism.

“Laugh it off and remember it will become a story one day. And will seem funny.”

The 24-year-old dad has been a public figure for over a decade, after auditioning for the X-Factor at just 14-years-old, opening up about the ten years in the spotlight, Liam said:

“I love my life, it’s been fantastic but there have been a lot of struggles to get to this point. It’s about having good people around you. They don’t have to be a psychologist – just people who are friendly, someone to talk to.”

