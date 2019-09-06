Liam Gallagher hints he’s in talks to join the cast of Peaky Blinders

Liam Gallagher isn't one to be pinned down by any work opportunity, that's for sure. He makes his own rules, including when it comes to requesting a part in his favourite TV show…

He's renowned as one of the most famous frontmen in the world, for one of the best bands in the world, but he's also started his own fashion label. A man of many talents, indeed.

Now the Manchester rocker has said that he may be trying out a new venture; swapping music for cameo acting in BBC One's 1920s gangland show, Peaky Blinders.

Thought you’d never ask yeah I’m of to meet a man about a part in peaky blinders Why me Why not see ya — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 5, 2019

Now, take this with a pinch of salt because the musician loves a good joke on social media. He took to Twitter shortly to originally say; "Ohhh what a beautiful morning ohhhhh what a beautiful day."

However, when a user by the name of @issytate asked if he had any plans, he replied:

"Thought you'd never ask, yeah I'm off to meet a man about a part in Peaky Blinders. Why me, why not. See ya." he said.

The latest series of Peaky Blinders has confirmed that Cillian Murphy's turn as Tommy Shelby is as popular as ever, opening to its highest viewing figures yet for season five.

The series launched to an audience of 6.2 million, according to BBC Press Office. A Peaky Blinders music festival is even taking place in Birmingham later in the year.

As well as featuring stars of the show, there's also a full music line up that includes Primal Scream, Frank Carter, The Streets, a mystery superstar and more.

Kate Phillips (Linda Shelby), Finn Cole (Michael Gray), Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby) and Paddy Considine (Father John Hughes) will meet fans across the weekend.

Tommy Shelby (AKA Cillian Murphy, Prince of Ireland) has recorded the poems 'Futility' by Wilfred Owen and 'The Ballad of Tommy Shelby' to be exclusively broadcast across the festival.

Tickets to The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival are on sale now and are available here.

Can you see Liam in a Paddy cap sporting a Brummy accent? We can't imagine him without his Manchester voice though, or squaring up to Tommy Shelby and coming away without a scratch.

Feature image: Instagram/@liamgallagher