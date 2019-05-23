LGBTQ+ festival Love Sensation releases MORE acts and tickets

The most colourful event on Ireland's festival calender has just released even more acts for their stellar line-up, as well as the day by day breakdown and day ticket sales.

Love Sensation is being organised by the team who gifted us with Mother and Pride Block Party, purely to create a music festival for the LGBTQ+ community and their many rainbow-themed allies.

Even more hype was generated after some incredible headliners were announced, and artists like Lily Allen, Gossip, Clean Bandit, MØ, Daithí, Naomi Smalls, Kelis and Pillow Queens will be taking to the stage.

Love Sensation have now announced even more acts, and we're overwhelmed by the sheer talent.

With Queen of Ireland Panti Bliss hosting, it's set to be a glittery, energetic extravaganza. Drag is an important aspect of Love Sensation's atmosphere, which prides itself on fun and inclusion.

Names like Le Galaxie, Jenny Greene, Sink the Pink DJs, Shirley Temple Bar, Sing Along Social, Drag Aerobics, Miss Kate, Regina George, Paul Ryder and Phil T Gorgeous have been added to the musical ballot.

The day by day line up for Dublin's newest and hottest festival, Love Sensation is here. Avoid Fomo! Set those alarms and pick up your day tickets from 9am tomorrow morning. https://t.co/i7ci6xsO7A pic.twitter.com/QAo73ieMOH — LoveSensationFestival (@LoveSensation__) May 21, 2019

Love Sensation will take place at Royal Hospital Kilmainham on the weekend of August 17 and 18. It's the premier event in music for the queer community, so we're not surprised that they've secured such legendary artists to support them.

Summer has never seen such colour, we cannot WAIT for all the Drag Race alumni to blaze a trail on the Irish queer festival stage.

Day tickets are priced at €65.70 (including booking fee) are currently on sale online, as of Wednesday, May 22 at 9am.

Feature image: MCD