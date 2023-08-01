SHEmazing!
Les Misérables star Samantha Barks announces pregnancy

Samantha Barks is going to be a mum!

Congratulations are in order for Samantha Barks as she has announced she is expecting her first child with her husband Alex Stoll.

The Les Misérables actress, known for her role as Éponine in the hit 2012 Tom Hooper-directed movie, shared the exciting news with the help of her dog, Ivy. 

Posting an adorable video to her 183K Instagram followers, Samantha revealed she is ‘so excited’ to meet her little one and revealed her due date. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@samanthabarks)

The cute clip shows Samantha’s hands under Alex’s, which then reveals their pooch’s paws on top of a baby scan. 

The 32-year-old, who now plays Elsa in the West End production of Frozen, captioned the post, “@missivybarks is being promoted”. The sweet footage is set to Christina Perri’s emotional hit A Thousand Years.

Barks also posted a lovely picture of a baby’s bassinet along with a teddy and baby booties beside a sign that reads, “We have been keeping a tiny little secret. Baby Barks Stoll due October 2023”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@samanthabarks)

The mum-to-be wrote, “We are so excited to meet you little one”, in the caption, followed by a heart and baby emoji.

Many fans and famous pals of the actress flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. 

EastEnders star Jac Jossa commented lots of heart emojis before adding, “Congratulations”.

“Wooooooooo!!!! Ivy is giving big sister extraordinaire!! So happy for you guys”, wrote Fair City star Stephanie McKeon.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@samanthabarks)

Legally Blonde: The Musical star Andy Karl added. “Family. You’re going to be incredible parents. Including big sis Ivy”.

Samantha and Alex tied the knot with a fairytale wedding surrounded by their nearest and dearest in Tuscany, Italy, in June of last year. 

The star described her wedding day as, “The most special day of my life”, when reminiscing on the ceremony on the one-year anniversary of her marriage. 

