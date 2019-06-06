Legendary Ranelagh pub ‘The Hill’ to close with immediate effect

Another Dublin pub has shut its doors, and we're beyond upset about this tragedy. It seems like so many gems of the capital city have been forced to close, and the latest one is hitting Dubliners hard.

The Hill pub of Ranelagh has announced it will "close with immediate effect" due to "circumstances beyond our control."

The venue released a short statement on Twitter, with customers showing their support:

Dear All, Due to circumstances beyond our control the Hill Pub has closed with immediate effect. We would like to thank all of our wonderful customers over the last few years, you have all been amazing. — The Hill Pub (@TheHill_Pub) June 5, 2019

"We would like to thank all of our wonderful customers over the last few years, you have all been amazing," the pub wrote.

Fans and visitors of the location made sure to show the pub love in the comments, wishing the pub luck with any other business ventures they attempt.

Independent businesses and nightlife spots have been noticeably struggling to stay open in the city centre, with rent costs sky high and corporations reducing the market to a monopoly.

Sorry to hear that mate. Good luck with whatever you do next… — BeoirFinder (@BeoirFinder) June 6, 2019

Massive shame! Best of luck with what you all do next! — Eimear O’Mahony (@munsterpixie) June 6, 2019

Sorry to hear that bud! Hope everything’s Ok — John Coote (@johncoote) June 6, 2019

Sorry to hear this. Sad that your hard work & efforts did not work out. Harsh — karen murray (@minnyminty) June 6, 2019

Sad to hear this. One of our favourite locals. Also, great memories of the Friday we spent in The Hill during the snow last year. — stablegenius (@repealyraes) June 6, 2019

We wish the best of luck in the future to The Hill, hopefully it can reopen in a few years for some fresh pints.

Feature image: Instagram/@ttravelita