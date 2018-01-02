‘Left shaking’ Conor McGregor and family struck down with Aussie flu

Conor McGregor has taken to Instagram to share that he and his family have been suffering from the Aussie flu virus which recently arrived in Ireland.

The virus has killed around 10 people this year, with a further 73 hospitalised, according to the HSE's influenza report.

Conor posted a snap of himself and his son Conor Jr relaxing and recuperating from the illness.

'Well that was a wild New Year's Eve. Half the family hit with the Australian flu virus and some even left in hospital with it,' he captioned a since-deleted Instagram post.

'I've never even been to Australia wtf.'

'One of the most intense few days I've gone thru. Big New Year's Eve party cancelled at the last minute and I am left shaking in bed the past two days.'

'll leave that with the rest of the bad behind me in 2017 and take with me the many great experiences I've had this year!'

'None greater than the birth of my son Conor Jr. and the continued support of my family, my friends and my dedicated staff through thick and thin. Thank you all and Happy new year to everyone,' he told his followers.