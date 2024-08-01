Lauren Goodger ‘in pain’ as she shares insight into health issue

Lauren Goodger has shared details about recent health issues she’s been battling with.

The Only Way is Essex star is currently on antibiotics and hoping to avoid surgery for a hernia she was left with following the traumatic birth of her daughter Lorena, who tragically passed away moments after she was born in July 2022.

After a flare up of the hernia, Lauren has reached out to social media followers about the health issue, admitting she’s 'scared and in pain’ but ‘taking time out to get better’.

On her Instagram Stories, Lauren released a statement to her 947K followers and revealed, “Sorry to anyone trying to get hold of me I've been very slow on dms and emails due to a health issue…”.

“When I gave birth to Lorena it was a very quick 2 hours traumatic labour which left me with a small hernia in my belly button I had it checked privately last year and it was not to worry about, so I kept it as surgery wasn't needed..”.

Goodger went on to explain, “2 days ago I woke up with pain and swelling but I felt ok in myself so I carried on day to day and filmed and went gym over the last 2 days haven't had a minute..”.

“But last night I was in a lot of pain and today it's really hot and red and much more swollen and I'm in a lot of discomfort.. so I've seen a doctor today it's got an infection which is causing me a few other issues”.

Lauren, who is also a mum to three-year-old Larose, continued, “So currently on antibiotics and trying to rest I've got Larose here with some help as that's so full on as all mums know with no help day to day and I'm trying not to rupture the hernia anymore..”.

“so just wanted let everyone know if I'm behind with urgent things I am just taking time out to get better and hopefully the antibiotics work! But if I get worse and fall unwell I will need surgery”.

Credit: Lauren Goodger Instagram

“So I'm on a MAJOR health kick due to health reasons I need to not eat any processed foods or anything that will irritate the hernia going forward as I don't really want to have surgery especially being a mum on own it's 2 weeks recovering time and my anxiety is too bad to go under and the after care etc. I've had it for 2 years so far and no issues! But obviously it can be dangerous if it's infectioned or ruptured”.

The reality star then added, “So fingers crossed these antibiotics work and takes away the swelling and infection. I will be continuing training (once this is cleared) and my diet will be strict and this is for health reasons not for body image”.

“I really want clear up this infection and get back to life. Right now I'm scared and in pain and just keeping an eye on signs that can be dangerous. Thanks”.