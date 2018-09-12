Kylie Jenner shares adorable snap of Stormi and Chicago

Pretty in pink!

Surely the right words for the adorable twosome that is Stormi and Baby Chi.

Kylie Jenner shared an adorable snapshot on Instagram of her daughter, Stormi cuddled up with Kim Kardashian and Kayne West‘s youngest, Chicago (or baby Chi as she is fondly called).

The cousins, who are just 17 days apart, were decked out in matching long-sleeved pink PJ tops and matching pink bottoms. And just look at them!

Fittingly captioning the image “slumber party," the two lay on a matching fluffy pink blanket clutching a toy and what looks like a tube of cream.

And we're not the only ones who think the photo is too cute for words, within an hour of being shared, the post had been liked more than 1.9 million times.

We are seeing a spate of the Kardashian/Jenner babies at the moment as Kylie’s not the only sister to encourage cousin bonding.

Just this weekend gone, Kim shared a photo of Chicago enjoying time with cousin True. Chicago is seen placing her hand on her smiling cousin with the caption “I got this True.”

More of these pictures, please!