Kylie Jenner just proved her life isn’t normal with this slip-up

You know you're not common folk anymore when you make this type of mistake.

The queen of beauty, Kylie Jenner went on the shopping spree – but it didn't really go to plan.

Picking up some of her products, pretending to be an average person, Kylie forgot one crucial element.

Handing over the basket at the till, she looks excited and stuns in a full pink suit.

However, she quickly realises she has forgotten one important thing, asking: "Does anyone have any cash?"

The moment was caught on video and uploaded to Twitter with the caption: "Kylie went to buy her own product but forgot her money."

That's right, Kylie never thought about bringing money to the store to purchase her own goods.

We imagine that she got them for free anyway – but AWKS.

kylie went to buy her own product but forgot her money pic.twitter.com/yfVIupGGaY — ً (@justlnw) November 20, 2018

Kylie launched her new collection earlier this week.

You know you're living the high life when money isn't something you even think about anymore when you leave the house.