Krispy Kreme are releasing green doughnuts in honour of Paddy’s Day

Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed doughnut turns green from Friday, March 15 to Monday, March 18.

In celebration of our country's most beloved holiday, Krispy Kreme is going green by transforming its most iconic doughnut to the O'riginal Glazed.

The dough and glaze of the signature doughnut will be enhanced by a natural green colouring.

Krispy Kreme are inviting customers to come and watch the waterfall turn green in their Doughnut Theatre, and enjoy them HOT straight off the line.

Krispy Kreme’s Green O’riginal Glazed Doughnut will be available all Bank Holiday weekend, from Friday, March 15 in the Blanchardstown Centre Krispy Kreme store and will retail for its normal price of €1.95 each or sharing box of 12 for €13.95.

Show your friends how you’re going green with Krispy Kreme’s O’riginal Glazed this St. Patrick’s Day using the hashtag #kkgoesgreen.

We couldn't think of a better (or more patriotic) treat to enjoy on Paddy's Day.