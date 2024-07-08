Kris Jenner posts sweet snaps to mark granddaughter’s Penelope birthday

The Kardashian-Jenner family is celebrating!

Kourtney Kardashian’s only daughter, Penelope, is celebrating her 12th birthday today (July 8).

The reality star shares Penelope with her ex Scott Disick, alongside Mason (14) and Reign (9). Last November, Kourtney welcomed her son Rocky into the world with her husband Travis Barker.

In honour of Penelope’s special 12th birthday, her grandmother Kris Jenner has now taken the opportunity to celebrate her.

Earlier today, Kris took to Instagram to upload numerous photos from throughout Penelope’s life.

The sweet snaps showcase the pre-teen all dressed up, and enjoying some family time with her mum Kourtney.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful Granddaughter, Penelope!” Kris gushed at the start of her caption.

“Watching you grow into the smart, kind, funny, creative, amazing young lady you are today has been one of my greatest joys. I am so proud of you, P!” the 68-year-old continued.

“You are such an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, friend, cousin and niece. You light up every room with your smile and fill our hearts with so much love,” Kris penned.

“May your day be filled with joy, laughter, and all your favorite things. I love you to the moon and back! Lovey xo,” The Kardashians star concluded.

Many of Kris’ 52.1M followers have since taken to the comments section of her post to express their well-wishes.

“Happy Birthday Penelope! You’ve grown up so beautifully,” one fan responded.

“Happy birthday sweet P!” another commented.

“Beautiful words for a lovely young lady. Happy Birthday,” a third fan added.

This is the first time that Penelope is celebrating her birthday since the birth of her new sibling, Rocky, on November 1. Back in April, Kourtney spoke out to fans about her postpartum struggles.

“During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, partpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too),” she added.