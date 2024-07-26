Kris Jenner pens emotional tribute for mother Mary Jo’s 90th birthday

The Kardashian-Jenners are celebrating!

Kris Jenner’s mother, Mary Jo Campbell, is celebrating her 90th birthday today (July 26).

In honour of the huge milestone birthday, ‘momager’ Kris has taken the opportunity to share her love for her mother.

Earlier today, The Kardashians star took to social media to express her birthday wishes for MJ. On her Instagram page, Kris chose to share several throwback photos of herself and her mother, including some snaps with Kris’ daughters – Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie.

“Thank you my beautiful mommy, for teaching me to be a strong, independent woman, thankful for everything, expecting nothing, but willing to work as hard as I can for everything and at the same time to be kind to everyone and generous beyond measure,” Kris began in her caption.

“You taught us by example. God has blessed us with 90 years of beautiful you, and I thank Him every single day for another precious day with my best friend,” the mum-of-six continued.

“Thank you for all you do for all of us and for every single fabulous moment and memory that I cherish. You are truly my role model and hero and I love you more than you will ever know. I love you, Kristen xo,” Kris signed off in her message.

Following her heartfelt tribute, many of Kris’ 52.1M followers have been expressing their own well-wishes to MJ.

“Happy birthday to your beautiful mother. She is a treasure for sure,” one fan penned.

“My heart almost sank for a post of MJ.. whew! Happy birthday MJ,” another exclaimed.

Kris’ tribute comes as she recently revealed that she had to undergo a hysterectomy after having a cancer scare.

"They found something, we're here to fix it. I'm going to remove something that gave me six of the best parts of my whole life,” she recalled on The Kardashians.

"I'm very emotional about it, because when you're young, you start talking about wanting a family. It was all we talked about literally for 40, 50 years. So, here we are now talking about it again and it's the other side of the process,” she added.