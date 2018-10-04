Kourtney Kardashian spotted with new squeeze Luka Sabbat in LA

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat have been spotted out and about once again.

Luka, a 20-year-old model and actor, joined the KUWTK star for a meal in Los Angeles.

Kourt had just returned home from a weekend trip with her kids and former boyfriend Scott Disick.

Little sister Kim has been sharing paparazzi photos of the pair over on Instagram in a strange move.

Kim did not attend dinner with the pair, but model sister Kendall did.

Luka has featured on Kim's Instagram previously, and he has appeared in Kourtney's Snapchat stories.

There is no official word yet on whether Kourtney, who just split from ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima last month,is 100% dating Luka.

However, with Kim sharing cute snaps of the pair, and Kourt and Luka spending an increasing amount of time together, it seems like a relationship could be blooming.

"It's definitely becoming more exclusive and a regular thing," a 'source' close to Kourtney told E! News.

"Kourtney loves spending time with Luka and finds him super cool and extremely attractive. He's different from other guys she has dated and she's having fun with him."

"She's really enjoying getting to know him and seeing where it goes. Every time they say goodbye she can't wait to see him again."

However, others speculate that Luka is merely a friend of the family – watch this space.