Kourtney Kardashian slams criticism of her parenting priorities

Kourtney Kardashian was massively unimpressed with recent criticism of her work ethic and parenting priorities.

The reality star posted photos from her recent trip to Idaho with her family, but some of the public questioned the holiday time, citing her laziness as reasoning for the harsh comments.

One follower (@kimdashianwest) commented; "Kourtney this is why people say you don't work girl," to which she sassily replied;

"We all have our priorities. So I'll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest… travel diary coming soon."

Kourtney's fans immediately came to her defence, with one commenting; "You are true mother goals. Memories with kids should always be a priority. Never change!"

Another responded: "I love that you invest in memories with your kids, family and friends and make that a priority. Keep going and doing!"

The Kardashians are frequently targeted for their supposed lack of work ethic over the last few years, which Kourtney especially hates;

"Who says I am not a working mom? Because I most definitely am. Working moms can be dedicated, of course," she wrote to her followers.

She added; "As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical or judgmental of each other. We all do things our own way."

On episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, mum-of-three Kourtney is often teased by sisters Kim and Khloe for not managing as many businesses as them.

Her latest lifestyle venture Poosh seems to be going from strength to strength with high-quality beauty collaborations and a massive social media following.

Feature image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash