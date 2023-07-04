Kinara Group launch festival pop ups, rooftop dining & weekly BBQs for Summer

Dublin's unrivalled powerhouse of Pakistani and Eastern cuisine, Kinara Group, never fails to impress across its three sensational locations: Kinara Clontarf, Kinara Kitchen Ranelagh, and Kajjal Malahide. Whether they're introducing tantalising new dishes or crafting innovative cocktails, there's always something exciting on the horizon and this summer season is no exception.

Renowned for their legendary festival offerings, Kinara Group is thrilled to announce their attendance at an array of Ireland’s best festivals throughout the summer of 2023, where food and music collide in perfect harmony. Their festival pop-ups have earned them multiple awards becoming an absolute must for casual outdoor dining enthusiasts seeking delicious, quality-driven cuisine, all at unbeatable prices!

This year, following their recent triumph as the "Best Taste" winners at Bloom, Kinara Group will grace events such as Flavours of Fingal (1st – 2nd July), St. Anne's Park Rose Festival (15th – 16th July), and the hotly anticipated Electric Picnic (1st – 3rd September), among others. Each providing ample opportunities to experience the BBQ delights that have delighted customers for over two decades.

Continuing with the al fresco theme, Kinara Clontarf and Kinara Kitchen Ranelagh are also offering spectacular rooftop dining experiences perfect for any upcoming weekend plans and always with the promise of transporting your taste buds to new heights.

In the spirit of the season, Kajjal Malahide is launching its Summer Time Spritz menu, providing the ideal way to beat the heat during the summer months. From classic Aperol Spritz to refreshing house originals like the invigorating 'Feeling Peachy' made with Lillet Rose, peach liqueur, prosecco, and soda, patrons can unwind with a refreshing sip while they indulge in an assortment of mouthwatering Pakistani cuisine throughout the entire summer.

What’s more, Kinara Clontarf will be bringing back their infamous weekend summer BBQ which will be popping up on their northside seafront (weather permitting, of course!), where you can tuck away at some of the menu’s top picks and soak up the beautiful sea air. Keep an eye on @Kinara_group’s social channels for more information.

Or, if spontaneity is in the air, pop in and avail of Kinara’s Early Bird Menu for some mid-week after-work food and cocktails, which is available every Wednesday and Thursday from 4-7PM in all three restaurants.

To keep up to date on Kinara Group’s offerings and their latest menus, visit their website www.kinara.ie.