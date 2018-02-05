Kim Cattrall announces the unexpected death of her brother

Kim Cattrall has announced the unexpected death of her brother Christopher. The actress issued a public appeal over the weekend, asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

Earlier on Sunday, Kim explained that he left his house without his phone, keys, wallet and left his door unlocked.

She stated that it was extremely unusual behaviour for her brother, “He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs.”

The actress added, “He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim.”

It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time. pic.twitter.com/n4dQAMrTvS — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) February 4, 2018

Taking to Twitter on Sunday night, the Sex and the City star revealed the devastating news that her brother had passed away.

“It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time, we ask for privacy,” she wrote.

Kim thanked the public for their help and support, “We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”

A spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police stated that Christopher’s death was not being treated as suspicious.

We are keeping Kim and her family in our thoughts during this heart-breaking time.