Khloe Kardashian slated for promoting harmful diet shakes

Khloe Kardashian has been slated for promoting harmful flat tummy shakes. The mum stated that the shakes work to “get your tummy back to flat” in an ad on Twitter, but users were furious at the claims.

Women are already under enough pressure to lose weight as January comes with waves of gym adverts and diet recommendations.

They make us feel guilty for indulging over Christmas and force women to view their bodies in the most negative way. We beat ourselves up over every ounce of fat, lump and bump because celebrities and influencers bombard us with ads like Khloe’s.

#ad Ok… I’ve posted with @flattummyco’s Shakes in the past and YES, I also use a personal trainer and nutritionist, but THESE SHAKES WORK to help get your tummy back to flat. Trust me you guys… Go get 25% off the same Shakes I drink https://t.co/VP4LdcEK7l pic.twitter.com/KuAlwxbp0N — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 8, 2020

Khloe’s ad is no different to the ludicrous suggestions that once January begins you must restrict yourself of food and spend hours and hours in the gym.

What you need to remember is that Khloe can afford a personal trainer, nutritionist and has access to the top cosmetic surgeons in the world if she desires to go down that road.

It is simply hard to believe that this millionaire is drinking a $50 shake that is basically just a laxative.

One Twitter user outlined the danger of using the shakes.

It’s 2020 and the Kardashians STILL think it’s cute to promote DANGEROUS diet shakes! I wonder how much Khloé was paid to tell impressionable youngsters to put literal GARBAGE inside their bodies. And I wonder if any of the money will go to helping Australia through the fires? pic.twitter.com/U7VfdJ8rMt — Em (@EmilyBashforth) January 8, 2020

In response to Khloe’s tweet, they said: “Side effects may include: Permanent colon and bowel damage, IBS (not reversible), body dysmorphia, symptoms of eating disorders worsening, dehydration, unbalanced electrolytes – can cause death or hospitalization and self-hatred.”

This list alone is enough to prove that promoting this dangerous product is incredibly foolish of Khloe.

Considering that the vast amount of her followers are young women, the reality star should be aware of the influence her actions have on them, however, she continues to fill their minds with outlandish notions about dieting and having a flat stomach.

As one Twitter user simply stated, “You’re perfect the way you are without some laxative tea making you sick.”