Khloé Kardashian reveals the gender of her first baby in a tweet

Khloé Kardashian has revealed the gender of her first child, and the mum-to-be couldn’t be happier.

She took to Twitter where she made the grand announcement, following a special episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

So many big changes this year, and so much great stuff ahead! Until next time, fam! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/5huTnh431I — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) March 5, 2018

She wrote, “I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you, Lord, for our princess.”

The Kardashians will be welcoming another darling girl into their family in a matter of weeks. We are thrilled for Khloé, and her boyfriend Tristan.

Kyoto Khlo 8 Month Bump A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 2, 2018 at 7:13pm PST

In the last two months, the family have welcomed two girls- Kim Kardashian West’s daughter Chicago and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi.

Kim responded to her sister's big news with a touching tweet, "Three besties for life!!!"

However, the doting pair has yet to pick out a name for their baby who is due in the springtime.

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

Khloé admitted that she knew the name if she was going to have a baby boy, however, the mum is clueless about what to call her little girl.

We wonder if she’ll follow the famous Kardashian ‘K’ trend, or will she stray away and go with something completely different.

Bamboo Forest with my A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 2, 2018 at 6:00pm PST

It's safe to say Khloé's baby girl will be well looked after when they welcome her into the world in the next few weeks.

We cannot wait to find out what name they'll choose!