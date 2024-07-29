Khloe Kardashian pens moving birthday message for son Tatum

Khloe Kardashian is celebrating her son Tatum’s birthday.

The reality star welcomed her baby boy into the world via surrogate two years ago with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson. The pair also share six-year-old True together.

As she marks her son’s special day, Khloe has penned a heartfelt tribute to him on social media.

The 40-year-old unveiled a collection of adorable photos to her 307M Instagram followers of her and Tatum together, as well as snaps with True.

In the caption of the post, Khloe wrote, “How are you two years old already?! The expression, “the days are long, but the years are short” could not be any truer. I feel like we have had a lifetime together yet You are only two years old”.

“I know we were destined to be together. I know we have had many moments together before we ever met. The comfort I find in your eyes confirms we’ve known one another before. My precious son, I know you were mine in another lifetime”.

Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

She continued, “I know this because of the way you look at me. The way we giggle when we stare at one another. The bond you have with your sister. The relationships you have with everyone in our family that was here before you. It’s as if You knew us all before”.

“The insight you already have. The knowledge you possess. The way you know how to love. The way you communicate!! And you are only two years”.

“I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, polite, intelligent, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room. There’s no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True, she is so proud to call you hers, as am I”.

Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

The Kardashians star closed off by adding, “Happy birthday my sweet handsome boy! You are loved tremendously by this incredible tribe of ours! Always and forever, Mommy loves you”.

To celebrate Tatum’s big day with loved ones, Khloe organised a lavish dinosaur-themed party for the toddler.

The stunning get-together was complete with impressive dinosaur decor, a painting area, slime station and a bag decorating zone for party-goers to enjoy.