Khloe claps back at critics shaming her for pregnancy work outs

Khloe Kardashian broke the internet with her recent pregnancy revelation.

Amidst the joy and well wishes from fans, came some unexpected criticism for the mum-to-be.

Avid viewers of the KUWTK star's online content criticised the reality TV personality for continuing to work out and exercise while being six months pregnant.

Khloe has had a well documented fitness journey, which saw her lose weight and hone her body the way she wants it over the past few years.

Now that she is pregnant, the Good American entrepreneur has had to defend her training sessions to mum-shamers.

According to E! News, the 33-year-old took to Twitter to fight her corner.

'For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended,' she tweeted.

'Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing sh**.'

With a doctors recommendation, we don't think the critics have a leg to stand on.