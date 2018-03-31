Kendall’s mysterious new pizza brand has online sleuths stumped

Kendall Jenner has been keeping us all in suspense with a sneak peek of a pretty interesting Instagram page.

The mysterious Instagram account was hyped on Kendall's Insta story, leading fans to question exactly what it represented.

The page, called @PIZZABOYS, only has three posts.

A post shared by PIZZABOYS (@pizzaboys) on Mar 28, 2018 at 5:30pm PDT

Two of which are simple text posts reading 'Coming Soon,' while the third shows Kyle and Kendall dolled up and standing in a pool.

Nothing too unusual there except in the snap, they're both holding pizzas submerged under the water.

The bio of the page reads 'in crust we trust,' with fans speculating that the pair are staring a pizza company.

A post shared by PIZZABOYS (@pizzaboys) on Mar 28, 2018 at 5:30pm PDT

However, that doesn't seem super on-brand for the Kardashains, who usually keep their business endeavours in the realm of fashion and beauty.

Like some of Kendall and Kylie's past business ventures, Kendall has been accused of allegedly ripping off the Pizza Boys concept from an already existing artistic collective called @pizzaboyzzz.

The comments section of the three posts on the page Kendall promoted is flooded with criticism of the page, comparing it to the work of Pizza Boyzzz.

A post shared by PIZZABOYZZZ™ (@pizzaboyzzz) on Mar 29, 2018 at 8:08pm PDT

'This is such trash. @pizzaboyzzz have been delivering good original art and ideas so you are going to try and bite off that? Come on. You know you are just ripping them off. So sad. The #pizzaboyzzz hustle and work hard and you guys roll up and try to swipe their thunder?' reads one comment.

'Didn't you guys learn your lesson with the Biggie/Tupac thing? You can't just keep stealing and not get called out,' claims another commentator.

As the product or concept for Pizza Boys has yet to be revealed, we'll have to wait and see what the page is actually all about.