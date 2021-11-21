Keep Christmas sustainable this year with these eco-friendly gift ideas!

When gift-giving, it's easy to feel a little overwhelmed. Sometimes, it feels like we're just buying things for the sake of it, or to pick up something quick and easy, rather than making sure it's meaningful, useful or something they actually need. Especially at Christmas time, it can feel like we're just adding to all the unnecessary stuff out there that nobody really needs but we also don’t want to sacrifice the Christmas tradition.

We get it. When we're rushing and not in the mood to shop it's handier just to pick up the nearest thing. But there are lots of easy and sustainable options out there and online so you can practice eco-friendly gift-giving. Stuff they'll actually use, things they really want and that won't either find themselves returned or at the back of someone's wardrobe. Check out our ideas for sustainable and cute gifts that won't break the planet or the bank!

The Handmade Soap Company Anam Range (RRP €15)

Inspired by the Irish word for soul, The Handmade Soap Company’s ANAM range is the perfect gift for the interior fanatic, new homeowner or scent lover in your life. Ethically sourced and cruelty-free, this line is the brand’s most sustainable range to date, entirely reimagining the way we enjoy luxury soaps and lotions from the comfort of our own homes. The ANAM range includes candles, diffusers, pillow and room mists, essential oils, a beautiful ceramic diffuser and a delectable body oil. Buy here.

Seabody Body Beauty – 60 capsules (RRP €85.00)

SEABODY unlocks the power of ocean plants from the Irish Atlantic coastline, to create, luxury oceanic based food supplement and skincare products. Not only are the products vegan, organic, halal and kosher but they’re all 100% Irish and harvested from seaweed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Seabody’s proprietary Fucoidan Complex in combination with Biotin & Zinc which contribute to the maintenance of normal hair and nails as well as Vitamin C, Riboflavin, Copper and Manganese which contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress. Seabody are committed to zero waste, plastic free, biodegradable and recycled packaging and they use locally sourced Irish materials. Buy here.

Mother Reusables Thermal Bottles

Available in large 500ml sizes and 330ml sizes for kids from www.motherreusables.com and also available in several stores such as Avoca, their sleek bottles offer you a smart, eco-friendly way to enjoy your drinks on the go. Fill up with water for your daily run or indulge in a breakfast tea for your commute to work. The triple-insulated stainless steel offers premium thermal performance, keeping your drink at the perfect temperature, sustainably.

Ideal for Christmas gifting, the thermal bottles keep drinks hot/cold for up to 24 hours, and now the Irish company has released four new designs in their larger sized bottle (500ml) which have a powder coat finish in striking designs and colours. These bottles are perfect for days on the go, car journeys or just a simple way of cutting down on plastic consumption. All the materials used (copper and steel) are biodegradable and the packaging used is 100% recyclable. For every bottle sold, Mother Reusables plants a tree backed by the Eden Reforestation Project. Buy here.

Kopper Kreation Brass Fitting Flower Bud Vase set of 3 (RRP €35.00)

Kopper Kreation is an industrial homewares brand that uses reclaimed and recycled materials to create unique and eye-catching homewares. Emmet Bosonnet is the creator and founder from Dublin and has an honours degree in Engineering. Emmet has always been inspired by industrial design and has a keen eye for practical and functional product design. Emmet loves the raw materials of Copper, Steel and Brass and is inspired by all things industrial and finding alternative uses for items that tend to be disregarded or sent to a recycling centre or landfill. Handmade, Irish and sustainable. Kopper Kreation’s set of three bud or flower vases in natural copper, marbled and patina are 100% recycled and comes from scrap and the test tubes from an old science lab. Buy here.

Lucy Nagle Cashmere sweater (RRP €210.00)

Each Lucy Nagle piece is made with 100% super-soft cashmere yarn from Mongolia and has effortless, relaxed style at its core. The brand is synonymous with wellbeing–a Lucy Nagle sweater moves with your body as you move through your busy, daily life–it’s about feeling good and looking good too. Cashmere is a capsule wardrobe staple Lucy believes cashmere doesn’t have to cost the earth, that's why this quality yarn is such great value. Once you invest, your forever piece of Lucy Nagle gives the wearer freedom of movement, making them feel instantly good from the moment they're put on. Buy here.

Jiminy.ie Eco-friendly Toys

Jiminy.ie is Ireland's eco toy store, with over 650 eco toys and books, from babies through teens. Jiminy.ie range includes giant bubbles, 100% recycled soft toys, board games, flat packed play sets, wooden puzzles, sandbox toys, bouncy balance/wobble boards, construction toys (including a LEGO Duplo compatible block made from plants), art materials Making Jiminy.ie the perfect alternative to kids’ plastic toys this Christmas. They stock bioplastic cars, trucks and more made from plants, wooden toys and puzzles, toys made from recycled cardboard, eco-friendly giant bubbles, even art supplies so natural their ingredients are all edible!

Named after Pinocchio's conscience Jiminy Cricket, Sharon created Jiminy Eco Toys to move the industry towards sustainability. Sharon says: “We’ve sourced over 700 such toys, for everyone from babies through teenagers. People often assume our toys are all wooden, and some are! But most are bioplastic (an innovative climate-positive plastic made from plants), safe recycled plastic, cardboard, cotton, and paper.”

Buy here.

EcoTools Wake Up + Make Up Full Face Collection (RRP €24.99)

EcoTools produces 100% cruelty-free and vegan synthetic makeup brushes, sponges, applicators and bath accessories that are both stylish and eco-friendly. The Wake Up + Make Up Full Face Collection includes:

Ultimate Powder Brush

Spoolie Brush

Flat Shadow Brush

Precision Blending Brush

Fresh Perfecting Blender

Angled Lined Brush

Airbrush Concealer Brush

Micro Blending Brush

Classic Foundation Brush

EcoTools Gift Sets are available from pharmacies nationwide, meaning you an look like your best glam self while saving the planet!

Seabody Glycan Enrich Moisturiser (50ml €65.00)

This supercharged ultra-rich moisturiser is powered by potent multi-functional marine glycans, including time release microencapsulated MaraFucoidan™, Alginic Acid, marine antioxidant Polyphenols and vegan Omegas. Boost the skins moisture and protect from free radicals with this super moisturiser. Buy here.

The Home Moment Amber Fragrance Large Luxury Soy Wax Candle (RRP €37.50)

With top notes of spices, amber, guaiac wood and base notes of powdery musk and vanilla, this scent takes you home to soft sheets and the comforting, grounding aromas of amber and patchouli after a long day. Sink into luscious moments of self-care, the warm embrace of a candle flame, appreciating the slowing down of time to enjoy the generous present moment.

There is a seed card included in each candle box that has a scannable QR code bringing you to natural soundscape recordings. Light your HOME candle while you get in the bath or when you're sitting down for meditation and listen to an original recording from our in-house artist "Darkscapes".

When your candle has burnt out you can put the seed card in the jar with a hand full of soil and let flowers grow out of it, encouraging the reuse of the beautiful amber glass jars and bringing beautiful nature-filled moments to your home. Buy here.

Codex Beauty Labs Festive Soap Set (RRP €20.00)

Available on codexbeauty.ie, this gorgeous Christmas set comes from the leading biotech skincare company, Codex Beauty Labs. A data-driven, plant-powered skincare brand, they focus on providing functional, clinically proven products using airless sugarcane packaging for sustainability.

The Festive Soap Set from Codex Beauty consists of the Harvest and Holiday Soaps. Enriched with moisturising yet cleansing Shea Butter, antioxidant-rich pumpkin, purifying cocoa, oats and poppy seeds, the Harvest soap provides gentle exfoliation, while the festive scent blend of Cardamom, Clove, Cinnamon, Ginger, Patchouli, Annatto and Sweet Orange will make this a favorite during the holidays. The Holiday Soap is enriched with purifying French green clay, toning nettle, and soothing wheatgrass, while stimulating with its herbaceous, peppery & citrus blend of Tea Tree, Patchouli, Black Pepper, and Lemongrass. This duo set is definitely a perfect gift to give this Christmas. Buy here.

This Works Space to Dream (RRP €48.00)

Treat someone you love to one of This Works luxurious gifts, designed to help you switch off, for blissful nights and brighter mornings. The ultimate sleep kit and dreamy night-time ritual combined, first, enjoy a bath with deep sleep bath soak – therapeutic bath salts to help relieve tension. Secondly, rub sleep balm into pulse points to pamper skin and help ease anxieties, then apply stress check roll-on to enhance mental and physical relaxation. Lastly, try deep sleep pillow spray to help encourage a better night’s rest. This Works range is available online Cloud10 Beauty, Shaws Department Stores, Arnotts, Brown Thomas, Avoca, Carraig Dunne and select Pharmacies Nationwide, or you can buy online here.

Emerald Farm Relax Oil (RRP €37.00)

Available in Pharmacies Nationwide, Boots Ireland, boots.ie and online at emeraldfarm.ie, this Irish CBD brand are bringing you their CBD products that are carefully blended with Vitamins and other nutritious ingredients that contribute to your overall health. RELAX is a naturally blended CBD oil packed with Passionflower, Chamomile and the taste of peppermint. These added benefits help promote a restful night’s sleep. The perfect gift of relaxation and zen this Christmas. Emerald Farm are Carbon Neutral, use sustainable packaging and are aiming to be a certified B Corp company by the end of 2022. Buy here.