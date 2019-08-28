Kaz Crossley reveals Theo Campbell has lost sight in right eye

Love Island star Kaz Crossley has given fans an update on her boyfriend, former athlete and fellow reality star Theo Campbell, hours after he said he'd lost all vision in his right eye.

The 25-year-old shared an image of Theo wearing bandages over his eye while she snuggles up to him in his hospital bed.

Kaz wrote to her social media followers: “It’s been a hard 24 hours no one here speaks English and he was taken for hours at one point and I had no clue he was in surgery again.

"I’ve stayed in his room over night and just wanna take him home. He’s so brave and positive hopefully it will get better thanks for your kind messages," she added.

"I hope this will make people aware of the dangers at these parties and to be more careful."

Theo is now blind in one eye after a cork hit him in the eye at a Champagne spray party, with his eyeball freakishly splitting open.

The 28-year-old was rushed to hospital and has undergone two surgeries in Ibiza, but is now blind in his right eye. Theo confirmed the news and thanked Kaz for flying out to support him.

In an Instagram post, Theo wrote: “Thanks for all the messages and support I’ve got over the last couple days they’re all very much appreciated!"

I currently have 7 stitches in my eye (gross) and the doctors say it’s unlikely I’ll see properly again, they done a good job saving it as they said I might loose my whole eye to begin with. But Im hopeful and don’t want to believe my eye is gone forever. Anything is possible — Theo Campbell (@theo_campbell91) August 28, 2019

“So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me…

"But I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things. Thanks for flying out to look after me as well babe. If anyone knows where sells cool eye patches let me know."

His Love Island friends reached out to him after his post, with Caroline Flack posting; “Sending love.”

Marcel Somerville said: “Ah bro sorry to hear this news, everything will be blessed, mad things happen in life but we roll with the punches. Man's just got a new niche fashion accessory to rock.”

Image: Instagram/@georgialouiseharrison

Scott Thomas commented: “Thinking of you bro”, while Montana Brown wrote: “Sending all the love. your poor thing xx.”

Theo’s close friend Georgia Harrison wrote on her Instagram stories about Theo and Kaz, saying:

“Love then so much words couldn’t even describe. Get well soon. @theo_campbell91 and @kazcrossley you are the most amazing girlfriend. Thank god for you.”

She also commented under his Instagram post writing: “Love you more than anything in the world. Nothing will hold you back I promise xxxxxxxx.”

Just Wana say thanks again for all the love and support there’s been 100x more then I imagined I haven’t had a chance to read all the messages yet but they’re much appreciated — Theo Campbell (@theo_campbell91) August 28, 2019

Sources have told OK! online that Theo’s bizarre accident happened at a Champagne spray party in Ibiza.

The insider said: “Theo was partying at the champagne spray party with sunglasses on, when some champagne got in his eye.

“He removed his glasses to rub the champagne out of his eye, when a cork flew into his eye. The cork was travelling really fast and Theo’s eyeball was split entirely open.

“It took a moment for people around Theo to realise what had happened, but people started screaming and panicking when they saw his eye."

“Poor Theo was in complete agony and it was just a total freak accident. He was rushed to hospital but sadly his vision couldn't be saved," they concluded.

Kaz wrote to her Instagam today about his medical treatments; “Got him back out of surgery what are u like babe,” followed by a heart emoji.

The pair began dating after her split from Josh Denzel, who she met in the villa last year. Theo left the villa without finding romance during his time.

Feature image: Instagram/@kazcrossley