Katy Perry shares beautiful photo from Ellie Goulding’s wedding

Two weeks have passed since Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling tied the knot at the beautiful York Minster. The lovebirds have since been enjoying their honeymoon and look as happy as ever.

Both Ellie and Caspar have shared a series of snaps from their wedding day, giving fans a much-needed glimpse into their special day.

Katy Perry, who is a close friend of the Love Me Like You Do singer, recently shared a snap from Ellie’s wedding day and they’re both glowing.

The pop stars are grinning from ear to ear in the black and white snap, proving that it really was a magical and merry day for all those involved.

The Never Really Over singer captioned the snap, ‘Love looks so good on you Elena Jopling’.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet photo, ‘This is the cutest pic Ii have ever seen. You both look stunning.’

Others couldn’t help but gush about Katy’s pending wedding day. The Teenage Dream singer is set to marry longtime beau Orlando Bloom after he popped the question earlier this year.

One said, ‘I can't wait to see you dressed as a princess with a bouquet full of flowers’.

‘You’re next and we can’t wait’ another said.

Ellie was joined by a host of famous faces to mark her momentous day. As well as Katy and her fiance Orlando Bloom, the Starry Eyed singer invited Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson and Sienna Miller.

We certainly can’t wait to see all the celebrities on Katy Perry’s wedding guest list.

Feature Image: PA