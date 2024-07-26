Katy Perry details how daughter Daisy inspired her new single

Katy Perry has been opening up about her daughter!

The Firework hitmaker is a parent to three-year-old Daisy with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom. The couple, who have been together since 2016, welcomed their first child together in August 2020.

Now, ahead of the release of her new album 143, Katy has been opening up about how her little girl became the muse for her next single.

Speaking on BBC’s The One Show last night, the 39-year-old was asked about her next single, which is titled Lifetimes.

“Lifetimes is a song that I wrote inspired by my daughter. Obviously I tell her ‘I love you’ before she goes to bed every night, but I've started telling her, ‘Will you find me in every lifetime?’ and she says, ‘Yes,’” Katy explained, before going on to share a further glimpse into her life as a mum.

“The sweetest thing is we've been all over Europe this summer and we've been to a lot of beaches and I bought a big stack of chocolate gold coins, and when we're building sandcastles I will hide them as she’s digging and she will find them, so she loves finding chocolate coins,” she teased.

“So the other day I said, ‘Will you find me in every lifetime?’ and she said, ‘Yes and we'll find chocolate coins together!’” Katy gushed.

Later in her interview, the mum-of-one went on to hint that she might consider staying in the UK more regularly with Orlando and Daisy.

“Beyond Santa Barbara in California where I live, Orlando and I spend so much time in London, and we've been thinking about maybe splitting our time. We'd love to!” she detailed.

“We feel like it is really refined. We spent all day in Hyde Park yesterday and went to the Princess Diana playground. It's so great for kids. [Daisy] literally went to a dinosaur themed high tea today, where else can you do that?” Katy exclaimed.