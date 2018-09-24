‘My little Pea’: Katie Piper’s latest Insta snap is SO relatable

Let's be honest all women are excellent multitaskers. You just never know when you'll need to do the makeup on the train while prepping for that early-morning meeting, grab lunch while doing two conference calls or WhatsApp while binge-watching Netflix (it's harder than it looks tbh) – you constantly need to be adaptable and as we know, be prepared for the unexpectedness that a hectic life brings..

Katie Piper, author, advocate and now Strictly star, is a woman who knows all about this.

The mum-of-two took to Instagram to reveal that she had been up since 5am with her youngest daughter Penelope.

In the utterly adorable post, in which she lovingly cradles her second child, she wrote: "After a 5am start someone has fallen back to sleep, my little Pea."

Despite the fact that she managed to get her to nod off in her arms, Piper lamented that she was still wearing her Strictly tan from Saturday night's first live show but said she'd no time to worry as she had to go to Sainsbury's anyhow.

"On a side note I wonder if this spray tan is going to look out of place when I go to Sainsbury’s later!" she added.

How many of us have not even thought about a mirror before the weekly shop? Hungry kids (or, hangry feelings, generally) = priorities.

Piper is no doubt, still on a high after the first Strictly show of its 16th season kicked off on Saturday – she performed a beautiful waltz with partner Gorka – but many fans thought that she had been under-marked, with judge Bruno advising her to relax more as he felt nerves may have impacted her performance.

She penned an emotive post, thanking fans for their support, and her dancing partner for his patience.

How STUNNING did she look on the night?

"You did it my darling, you did all the steps, you got to the end and it looked good. Now relax and don't overthink it. Don't worry about it too much, let him guide you because you can dance," Bruno said.

This is one mum who should feel immensely proud – spray tan and all!