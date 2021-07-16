How to make this indulgent gluten-free chocolate pudding

If you’re looking for a super simple, indulgent dessert to satisfy that sweet tooth craving, then we have just the recipe for you.

This rich and decadent chocolate pudding is such a quick and easy recipe made up of only five ingredients which you more than likely already have in your storecupboard and fridge.

So, the next time you have a hankering for something sweet and find yourself complaining that there’s nothing in the house, turn to this trusty dish which is sure to become a weekly staple.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 mins

Ingredients:

60g caster sugar

5 tbsp cocoa powder

2 tbsp cornflour

350g milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

Whipped cream for serving (optional)

Method:

Have four glass tumblers ready for the pudding.

Whisk together the sugar, the cocoa powder and cornflour together in a saucepan over a medium heat.

Pour in the milk. Combine it together well. To make this dish dairy-free, simply swap out the regular milk for almond milk.

Whisk constantly while cooking until it starts to bubble slightly. At this stage it should be quite thick but still pourable.

Remove from heat and add the vanilla. Give it another good mix.

Pour into the four tumblers and place in the fridge for 4 hours to set.

Garnish with the cream before serving and enjoy!