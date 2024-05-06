FLYEfit supports the LauraLynn ‘24-Hour Treadmill Challenge’ this May

FLYEfit, Ireland’s premium gym chain, is proud to announce its partnership with Ireland's Children's Hospice LauraLynn, for the upcoming ‘24-Hour Treadmill Challenge’. FLYEfit will be providing up to 20 treadmills to facilitate the event and dedicated FLYEfit staff members will be on-site, not only to lend their support but also to actively participate in this inspiring initiative!

The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday 23rd May into Friday 24th May and aims to raise vital funds and awareness for LauraLynn's invaluable work supporting children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

The 24-Hour Treadmill Challenge is a remarkable opportunity for individuals and communities to come together in support of a noble cause. Participants will take turns running or walking on the treadmills continuously for 24 hours, showing their commitment to standing by the children and families cared for by LauraLynn.

Chiara Palagi, Senior Marketing Executive at FLYEfit said “We are thrilled to partner with LauraLynn for the 24-Hour Treadmill Challenge, this event embodies our shared values of community, health, and philanthropy. We are honoured to contribute our resources and support to such a worthy cause and look forward to making a meaningful impact together.”

The charity is calling on businesses, members of the public, and companies of all sizes to join in the fun in Dublin for the fundraising drive. People can sign up for a 30 minute slot or as many slots as they like to help keep the treadmill running for 24 hours. 24 hours represents the care that LauraLynn provide in the purpose-built hospice in Dublin, but also the full length of a day for many of the parents and carers of children who avail of LauraLynn services.

FLYEfit will also host free classes on the day for all participants, including Dancehiit, Pilates and Aerobic kickboxing!

FLYEfit encourages members of the public to join in the challenge or show their support by donating to LauraLynn. Every contribution, no matter how big or small, will help provide essential services and care to children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

For more information about the 24-Hour Treadmill Challenge and how to get involved, please visit www.lauralynn.ie.

For more information about FLYEfit, please visit www.flyefit.ie.