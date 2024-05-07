Top Boy actress Adwoa Aboah announces pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Adwoa Aboah as she has announced she’s pregnant.

The supermodel and actress, known for her role in the hit series Top Boy, confirmed the wonderful news on social media, shortly after attending the Met Gala.

While on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, May 6, in New York, Adwoa wore a stunning red two-piece outfit that showcased her blossoming baby bump underneath the cropped ruffled top and floor-length bubble skirt.

Adwoa and her partner Daniel Wheatley also shared the news that they’re expecting a little one together on Instagram.

The actress unveiled a collection of photos with Daniel holding her baby bump to her 1.9M followers.

In the caption of the post, the 31-year-old simply wrote, “Ours @danielwheatley”.

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Adwoa and Daniel.

Former Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson wrote, “So happy for you both! Your going to be the coolest mumma ever”.

“The world is not ready for this human love you both so much @danielwheatley @adwoaaboah”, penned Toy Boy star Saffron Hocking.

Model Kai-Isaiah Jamal added, “favourite three. congratulations friend, love to you and yours”.

The couple rarely share an insight into their relationship online but have posted sweet birthday tributes to each other in the past.

In September 2021, Adwoa penned a heartwarming message to Daniel online, seemingly confirming that they have been in a relationship since 2020.

Alongside snaps of them together, the mum-to-be said, “I think everything you do is cool…A year and a day with you has been the dreamiest. Love you mad amounts”.

Congratulations again to Adwoa and Daniel as they prepare to embark on this exciting new chapter in their lives together.