Kat Von D is expecting her first child with husband Leafer Seyer
Kat Von D has revealed she is pregnant with her first child!
Taking to Instagram, the celebrity tattoo artist and makeup mogul confirmed she is expecting a baby boy with husband Leafer Seyer.
Captioned "It's a boy", the artistic shot shows the parents-to-be side by side as Kat, 36, cradles her baby bump.
Seyer, real name Leafer Seyer, shared the same picture on his own account, revealing that their son would be named after him.
“When I thought I had it all. Life gifts me with the greatest of joys!," he wrote.
“We are pregnant and having a baby boy. I love you @thekatvond and Im ready to be a father to our son Leafar. Thank you my love our family comes first !!!”
The announcement comes three months after Kat married the singer just one week after getting engaged.
"Today, I married my soul's mate, my mind's twin, my best friend," Kate wrote on Instagram.
"It was a beautiful sacred thing to get married alone, just the two of us, but are looking forward to planning a ceremony for our close friends+family soon. Until then, we're sending all of you so much love!"
Congratulations to the happy pair!