Kat Von D is expecting her first child with husband Leafer Seyer

Kat Von D has revealed she is pregnant with her first child!

Taking to Instagram, the celebrity tattoo artist and makeup mogul confirmed she is expecting a baby boy with husband Leafer Seyer.

Captioned "It's a boy", the artistic shot shows the parents-to-be side by side as Kat, 36, cradles her baby bump.

It’s a boy. @prayers A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on May 8, 2018 at 2:16pm PDT

Seyer, real name Leafer Seyer, shared the same picture on his own account, revealing that their son would be named after him.

“When I thought I had it all. Life gifts me with the greatest of joys!," he wrote.

“We are pregnant and having a baby boy. I love you @thekatvond and Im ready to be a father to our son Leafar. Thank you my love our family comes first !!!”

A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on Apr 21, 2018 at 12:29pm PDT

The announcement comes three months after Kat married the singer just one week after getting engaged.

"Today, I married my soul's mate, my mind's twin, my best friend," Kate wrote on Instagram.

"It was a beautiful sacred thing to get married alone, just the two of us, but are looking forward to planning a ceremony for our close friends+family soon. Until then, we're sending all of you so much love!"

Congratulations to the happy pair!