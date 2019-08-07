Karma?: Michael Griffiths’ flashy car awkwardly gets clamped

Well, karma's a b*tch and it seems she's following around Michael Griffiths for the foreseeable future.

The firefighter turned reality star tried to play it cool after his car got clamped in Manchester yesterday, but he couldn't help smirking as he walked away from his white Mercedes.

The flashy car was spotted with a yellow clamp on its front left wheel and a pricey fine on the windscreen, totally immobilised. We promise we're not laughing.

Image: Backgrid

Cars are normally clamped for illegal parking, or if they're untaxed and on a public road. The Love Island star will have to pay a steep fine to get his motor back, or will have the car towed.

Michael did his best to walk away nonchalantly from the scene, but didn't succeed. The 27-year-old was caught in a whirlwind love triangle on the show, with Amber Gill and Joanna Chimonides.

Amber went on to win the show with Irish charmer Greg O'Shea, after Michael tried and failed to win her back. What a moment that was for the chaldish man.

The Sun Online revealed he was kissing Casa Amor's Nabila Badda after the reunion show on Sunday, before cracking on with Joanna Chimonides again.

Pictures showed the Michael planting a kiss on Nabila before getting intimate with Joanna straight afterwards. It won't be long before his head gets turned again, we reckon.

Joanna was dumped from the Island, branding Michael a "snake" after he wouldn't leave the villa with her. She's denying that they're romantically involved, despite being photographed kissing.

Feature image; Instagram/@mac_griffiths